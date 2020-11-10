Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The absence of the grand prix on next year's calendar has been attributed to local issues. The April 25 slot was left vacant, with various circuits in the frame. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Formula 1
F1 drops Vietnam from record 23-race 2021 calendar
Formula 1
Motor racing-Vietnamese GP to be left off 2021 Formula One calendar
Formula 1
Motor racing-F1 eases off on Miami race but remains 'actively engaged'