Motor racing-W Series winner Chadwick moves closer to F1 test

The eventual winner of the award, co-sponsored by the Red Bull F1 team's title sponsors Aston Martin, will test a Formula One car as well as taking home a 200,000 pounds ($246,900) cash prize.

The four will now undertake fitness and simulator assessments before a two-day test at Silverstone in various machinery, including a Formula Two car. The winner will be announced in December.

Previous BRDC winners include 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button, 13-times race winner David Coulthard and current grand prix drivers Lando Norris and George Russell.

Chadwick, 21, is already an Aston Martin junior driver and has competed in endurance races for the British sportscar manufacturer.

She earned $500,000 for winning the W Series in August. She also won the Indian-based MRF Challenge.

"I’ve never had a strong enough year to warrant a nomination until now. My season finished early so it’s been something I wanted," said Chadwick.

The other finalists are 19-year-old Enaam Ahmed, who races in Japanese Formula Three, and 18-year-old British F3 frontrunners Johnathan Hoggard and Ayrton Simmons.

($1 = 0.8100 pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)