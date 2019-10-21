Motor racing-Williams line up Latifi for three practice sessions

The team said in a statement on Monday that the reserve driver would take Kubica's car for first practice in Mexico this Friday and George Russell's car in Austin, Texas, the following week. Brazil is the race after that.

"Nicholas Latifi joins us this weekend for the first of three consecutive FP1 (first practice) sessions," said senior race engineer Dave Robson.

"Nicholas has done an extremely good job each time he has driven the car this season and we look forward to welcoming him back and getting his impression of the latest upgrades."

Latifi, 24, is second in the Formula Two standings with two races to come in Abu Dhabi. He has already driven in a number of sessions for Williams this season.

The Mercedes-powered team are looking for a replacement for Kubica, who announced last month that he was leaving Williams at the end of the year.

Dutch driver Nyck De Vries, who has already secured the Formula Two title, is committed to racing for Mercedes in the all-electric Formula E series. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)