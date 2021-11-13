Formula 1

‘Never give up, keep pushing’ – Lewis Hamilton after qualifying drama at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton: "Oh, I am overwhelmed, to be honest. I definitely wasn't expecting that. You never really know whether or not overtaking is going to be possible on a track like this, so, yeah, for that long, straight enabled us to progress faster, and the car was really great, and I think it really was just the mental state of mind that I went in was, never give up, keep pushing."

00:00:34, 14 hours ago