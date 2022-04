Formula 1

'Nothing new makes a difference on the car' - Lewis Hamilton as difficulties continue

Lewis Hamilton cut a frustrated figure after admitting the opening two practice sessions at the Australian Grand Prix have left Mercedes with much to ponder. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and pole-sitter for each of the last six races in Australia, found himself well down the field in 13th, more than one-and-a-half seconds behind Charles Leclerc.

00:01:43, 2 hours ago