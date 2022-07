Formula 1

'One of the happiest days of my life' - Carlos Sainz on winning British GP

Carlos Sainz says his victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday is one of the happiest moments of his life. It is Sainz's first Formula One victory and came amid a dramatic start that saw a huge pile-up on the first corner that saw Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo slide upside down across a gravel trap, then flip over the safety barrier.

