25/66 - Box, box!

Norris has pitted and he's on to the medium compound tyres. Gasly is also in and Ocon was pitted a couple laps ago. We are approaching the stage of the race where it will become apparent what the strategies from the teams are.

24/66 - Encouragement for Max

"Still a long way to go" is the message on the Red Bull team radio to Verstappen. His race engineer has highlighted how the two Mercedes are struggling with some tyre problems. That could still be a factor in this race.

23/66 - Sainz into the pits!

Ferrari have made the decision to put Sainz on the medium compound tyres and they'll be hopeful that they will take the Spaniard to the end of the race. Will this spark a series of stops by the frontrunners?

22/66 - Hamilton message

"The tyres are shot," comes the message from Hamilton over the Mercedes team radio. Does that maybe offer an insight into the issues being experienced by Bottas? He has lost so much pace over the last couple laps.

21/66 - Verstappen closing!

Things could be about to get worse for Bottas as Verstappen is closing the gap on the Finn. Is this a grip issue?

20/66 - HAMILTON PAST BOTTAS!

What a move by Hamilton! Bottas made a dive to the right and that gave Hamilton the space to go around the outside of his teammate! That was an over-defensive move by Bottas and that ultimately gave Hamilton the look that he wouldn't have ordinarily had.

18/66 - Perez into fourth!

Perez gets past Norris! The Red Bull has regained the position he lost off the grid and passes the McLaren up into fourth place. Horner will want to see a good showing from the Mexican today. This is why they hired him for 2021.

17/66 - Grip issues

The two Mercedes are on the medium compound tyres and they are just starting to experience some grip issues. This has seen Hamilton drop out of DRS range of Bottas. The Finn is doing a good job of maintaining the gap on his teammate.

16/66 - How the top 10 looks

1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Perez 5) Norris 6) Sainz 7) Leclerc 8) Ocon 9) Gasly 10) Vettel

14/66 - Lewis in the groove

After a bit of a shaky start to the race by the defending world champion, Hamilton appears to be finding his groove and this is developing into a bit of a duel between the two Mercedes teammates.

11/66 - Hamilton reclaims P2!

Hamilton back ahead of Verstappen! The Red Bull was guilty of a touch of oversteer at turn 14 and that is all Hamilton needed to pass him and reclaim second place. That didn't last long for Verstappen.

10/66 - Verstappen looks at Bottas!

Verstappen has a good look at Bottas down the inside of turn one, but the Mercedes does just enough to keep the Dutchman behind him. Didn't require too much defending.

7/66 - Verstappen into second!

Verstappen gets the jump on Hamilton! Pure opportunism from the Red Bull and he's up to second place as the Safety Car ends! That is bad news for Mercedes who now have their two cars split by Verstappen!

6/66 - STILL behind SC!

It looks like we're ready to race again, but the race director isn't quite satisfied for some reason and we're going to have ANOTHER lap behind the Safety Car!

4/66 - Still behind SC

The race stewards are still recovering Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo from the gravel trap at turn one. It should be mentioned that Sainz managed to pass Perez in the first two laps with the Red Bull struggling for grip on the medium compounds.

2/66 - Norris into sixth!

An excellent move from Norris on Ocon pushes the McLaren up to sixth place! Raikkonen is in the gravel after picking up some damage on his front wing. We're under full Safety Car now!

1/66 - LIGHTS OUT!

It's a good start by Bottas who has got away well off the line! Perez looks to be struggling for grip on the medium compound tyres as he sits as the head of a train behind him!

15:00 - Formation lap

Hamilton has won the last three races that he has started in second on the grid. Can he continue that trend this afternoon? The drivers have started their formation lap. Not long until lights out!

14:55 - Bottas' big chance

If Bottas is going to join Hamilton and Verstappen in the title mix this season, it feels like he needs to convert this pole position into a race victory. The Finn had an excellent Saturday and looks very calm on the grid. He needs to keep that sense of calm to make sure Hamilton, Verstappen and the rest stay in his wing mirrors.

14:50 - Title standings

This is how the title standings look after two races of the 2021 season... 1) Hamilton (44 pts) 2) Verstappen (43 pts) 3) Norris (27 pts). Look at Lando there!

14:45 - Anthem time!

It's time for the Portuguese national anthem down on the grid. F1 also plays its 'We Race As One' equality video on a significant weekend in sport. Of course, English football clubs are boycotting social media in response to continued racist abuse on the platforms. Some F1 drivers, like Lando Norris, have joined in.

14:40 - Lewis v Max

Two races down, one win for Hamilton, one for Verstappen. There is a real sense that these two drivers will be going head-to-head all the way until the end. So which way will the pendulum swing this afternoon? Verstappen didn't have the best of qualifying sessions yesterday. Can he make amends on race day?

14:35 - Grip is an issue!

There's one word on the lips of a lot of the drivers this weekend - grip! There is a distinct lack of it on this Portimao circuit. It was a problem in qualifying on Saturday and it looks like it will continue to an issue today.

14:30 - Portuguese GP at Portimao!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Portuguese GP from Portimao! This is the third race of the 2021 season and will provide another hint of whether the developing title contest between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is the real thing!

Valtteri Bottas put his Mercedes on pole yesterday with Hamilton locking out the front row for the Silver Arrows. Verstappen is in P3 with Sergio Perez locking out the second row for the Red Bulls.

1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Perez 5) Sainz 6) Ocon 7) Norris 8) Leclerc 9) Gasly 10) Vettel 11) Russell 12) Giovinazzi 13) Alonso 14) Tsunoda 15) Raikkonen 16) Ricciardo 17) Stroll 18) Latifi 19) Schumacher 20) Mazepin

