Formula 1

'Racing is in the DNA of Audi' - F1 debut in 2026 for car manufacturer

Audi will make their Formula One debut in 2026, the Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi AG Markus Duesmann announced at an unveiling of a liveried showcar in Belgium on Friday. However, the German manufacturer has not confirmed whether they will just supply power units or run their own F1 Team.

00:01:31, 23 minutes ago