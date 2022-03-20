Max Verstsappen’s palpable dissatisfaction with his Red Bull team’s efforts at Bahrain should not be a source of worry despite a pointless start.

It appears that a fuel pump problem was responsible for the twin disappointment experienced by Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez in their dramatic, late failures. Vertsappen managed to get to lap 54 before he was forced to protect his car from further damage, while Perez was not given that limited blessing - he simply seized up on a corner on the final lap.

When the trouble struck the Dutchman, he was clearly unhappy. Unsurprisingly so. ‘What the f*** is this?!’ he exclaimed over the team radio, with those back in the pit unwilling to clarify what the bother was, save to say it was not the battery was at fault. All they could offer was slightly embarrassed instructions to pit when he had been in second just moments before. It was, though, not the first time he had lost his patience with his setup, and those trying to help him from the paddocks.

Earlier he had been complaining that instructions to take it easy on his tyres on his out lap had cost him the chance to overtake Charles Leclerc not just once, but twice. He felt - whether it was accurate or not - that it was other factors than his driving which had cost him points. Indeed, he was clear after the race that he thought the crucial faults that forced him to retire were unacceptable at this level of racing: “It shouldn’t happen.”

Going further back, it had only taken a handful of laps for him to worry that his tyres weren’t giving him enough traction, and that his "engine breaking" was causing him trouble in the corners. It sounded familiar - there is another champion who behaves much the same way.

Over the last couple of seasons with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton could regularly be heard admonishing his team on his own communication line. From almost the start of every race until the very end, the seven-time champion would be in despair about the quality of his tyres. He would come across as if the grain had never existed, let alone disappeared. His disappointment in traction and control he was afforded was an almost constantly sore subject.

But is that a problem?

Hamilton complained because he wanted the best. At the end of every victory, easily earned or dramatically rescued, he would pay tribute to his colleagues. He was not mean when it came to sharing plaudits, and it was clear that he was driving his team on, to locate perfection and eliminate weaknesses. The harder he drove, the quicker the car, the closer to the limit he took the car, of course the tyres would be pushed close to destruction.

While Verstappen was starting to take on the measure of one champion, he appears a little different from another - himself, last year.

In the last campaign Verstappen remained a recklessly aggressive driver, one who attracted controversy and censure not because he was being victimised, but because he pushed and broke the rules. It set him against his competitors, who appeared thoroughly sick of his carry-on. And that can hardly be a shock. People, as a rule, tend to be angry and impatient with people who put their lives at risk, and he showed little sign he was learning.

However - and of course, it is too early to properly judge - Verstappen went for the jugular against Leclerc on three or four occasions, and once he had the lead, he was willing to give it up when it became apparent that DRS had him beaten. In the past, he might have edged out Leclerc like he did to Hamilton and others in the past. This time, he appeared to realise that the game was up, and there was nothing to be gained by incurring more punishment and time penalties.

After the race, Verstappen was firm in his explanation that he wants more from his team, but he was more composed and much less explosive. Perhaps, having finally secured that first championship, this is finally a more patient champion.

