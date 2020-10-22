Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, the US-owned outfit said on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.
"We have a lot of good memories together - in particular our 2018 season when we finished fifth in the standings in only our third season. Romain and Kevin played a significant part in that success," said team boss Guenther Steiner in a statement.
Magnussen tweeted that he was still working on his plans for the future and wanted to finish the last six races of the season on a high.
Grosjean posted a message saying "the last chapter is closed and the book is finished", and wishing the team all the best for the future.