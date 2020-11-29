Formula 1

Romain Grosjean says he's "OK" in hospital after horrifying crash in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean spoke from his hospital bed on Sunday after walking away from a terrifying high-speed crash - and the fiery explosion it caused - in the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman clipped a front wheel of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha Tauri during the first lap of the race and veered off into a trackside barrier, with his Haas F1 splitting into two sections before bursting into flames.

