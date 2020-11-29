Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Bahrain Grand Prix on the opening lap, before the Frenchman limped away to an ambulance.

Grosjean's car flew out from the rear of the chasing pack and slammed into a barrier on turn three.

Almost unbelievably, Grosjean was able to walk away from the crash with assistance from two marshalls close by, who were lucky to escape injury themselves. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken rib.

The race was quickly red flagged forcing cars to pit as the race organisers planned a restart, with a delay of 45 minutes announced.

An FIA spokesman said the impact of Grosjean's crash was measured at 53G. Replays showed the driver leaping over the barriers and away from the flaming wreckage of his car. He was escorted to an ambulance and appeared to be limping.

A fire is pictured following the crash of Romain Grosjean Image credit: Getty Images

The accident was triggered when Grosjean swerved across the front of Daniil Kvyat making contact with his AlphaTauri.

"Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now," read a statement from Haas, who added he was going to hospital as a precaution.

