Formula 1 drivers have been handed new rules by the sport’s governing body, the FIA, about clothing worn during official post-race duties.

The move follows Lewis Hamilton’s controversial T-shirt which he wore on the podium following the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Referring to a case of a woman who was killed by US police officers, Hamilton’s shirt bore the message: “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Political messages are already banned on the podium of F1 races, though the FIA decided not to investigate Hamilton for breaking the rules.

New rules introduced by the governing body instead decree that podium finishers must “remain attired in only their driving suits done up to the neck.”

Speaking on Friday about the T-Shirt, Hamilton told reporters he did not regret wearing the shirt and dismissed the notion that sport was not the place for politics.

He said: “Ultimately, it's a human rights issues and in my opinion that is something we should be pushing towards.

"We have a huge collective group of amazing people who watch our sport from multiple different backgrounds and cultures. We should definitely be pushing positive messages towards them, especially for equality.”

He added that although he expected new rules to be enforced, it would not stop him from championing his cause.

"I don't know what they're going to do this weekend but lots of rules have been written for me over the years, that hasn't stopped me,” the six-time world champion said, adding, "But what I will do is try to work with Formula 1 and the FIA to make sure the messaging is right.”

Hamilton hopes to win his 91st race on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which would see he equal the record set by Michael Schumacher.

