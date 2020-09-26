Lewis Hamilton showed his pace on Saturday with the fastest lap in final practice for the Russian Grand Prix.

It was another double for Mercedes with the 35-year-old's Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas just 0.776 seconds slower after setting the pace in both Friday sessions.

Mercedes have won every race in Russia since the first in Sochi in 2014 and six-time world champion Hamilton has won four times in Russia. The Brit will look a likely favourite after setting his best time of one minute 33.279 seconds with 14 minutes to go in the session.

Hamilton has a good incentive to win as well, as a victory will see him equal seven-time champion Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91, set with Ferrari back in 2006.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was third fastest, 0.817 slower than Hamilton, with Renault's Esteban Ocon fourth.

Ocon's Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo struggled in the session with a dislodged wing mirror, trying to adjust it at speed with his left hand.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, third in the championship, was sixth fastest.

Current record-holding team Ferrari looked to be in worse shape as Sebastian Vettel was seventh and team-mate Charles Leclerc 12th.

