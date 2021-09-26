12:05 - REVISED GRID

WELCOME

Russian Grand Prix Norris takes pole position as Hamilton hits pit wall and drops to fourth A DAY AGO

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Russia Grand Prix.

The race is due to start at 13:00 BST, assuming the weather holds.

POLE REPORT

Lando Norris secured pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix.

Torrential rain forced the cancellation of the final practice session, but the weather relented to allow qualifying to take place as scheduled.

The Mercedes were tipped to be quick, and everything seemed to be going as predicted as Lewis Hamilton topped the timing sheets in Q1 and Q2.

