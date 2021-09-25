Lando Norris secured pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix.

Torrential rain forced the cancellation of the final practice session, but the weather relented to allow qualifying to take place as scheduled.

The Mercedes were tipped to be quick, and everything seemed to be going as predicted as Lewis Hamilton topped the timing sheets in Q1 and Q2.

Russian Grand Prix Verstappen to start at back of grid as Bottas claims that he 'wasn't allowed' to go for victories YESTERDAY AT 12:23

Sochi had the potential to tip the balance of power in the title race in Hamilton’s favour, with his rival Max Verstappen hit with a penalty - forcing him to start at the back of the grid.

Verstappen came out on track despite knowing his time would be irrelevant on account of his penalty for changing engines leaving him at the back of the starting grid on Sunday.

It was seemingly a case of the Dutchman stretching the legs of his Red Bull, as he swiftly returned to the pits without posting a time.

Hamilton looked good on the intermediate tyres, as he topped the sheets at the start of Q3.

The rest of the Q3 field elected to gamble and switch to slick tyres, in the hope of breaking open the session.

Mercedes opted to counter and brought in Hamilton, but he hit the pit wall on entry and was forced to change his front wing.

It had a huge impact, as the time lost resulted in him having only one flying lap - and he was unable to get his tyres up to temperature.

Norris took advantage, as he pumped in a lap of 1:41.993 in his McLaren to take pole from Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

George Russell secured third on the grid, forcing Hamilton down to fourth.

Formula 1 Verstappen's collision with Hamilton a 'tactical foul' - Wolff 13/09/2021 AT 08:46