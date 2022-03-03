Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, it has been confirmed.

The race in Sochi, which was scheduled for September this year, had already been cancelled . The decision comes as part of a mounting global backlash to Russia having invaded Ukraine.

There will now no longer be a race in St Petersburg, where it was due to transfer to in 2023, after this latest emphatic ruling.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," it said in a statement on Thursday.

More to follow...

