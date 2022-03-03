Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, it has been confirmed.
The race in Sochi, which was scheduled for September this year, had already been cancelled. The decision comes as part of a mounting global backlash to Russia having invaded Ukraine.
There will now no longer be a race in St Petersburg, where it was due to transfer to in 2023, after this latest emphatic ruling.
"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," it said in a statement on Thursday.
More to follow...
