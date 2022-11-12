Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was quickest in FP2 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ocon put down a time of 1:14.604, 0.184 seconds ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez - who was quickest in FP1 - and George Russell was third quickest at 1:14.916.

Ocon was perhaps a surprise candidate to be fastest given Kevin Magnussen was the quickest on Friday evening for the Sprint race qualifying, but drivers are in many instances racing for their seats.

Logan Sargeant is one such driver, and he featured instead of Alex Albon as he looked to get 100km under his belt in order to secure his licence to drive for Williams next year.

Instead of a third practice session, the Brazil Grand Prix will host a Sprint race later on Saturday. Eight points are on offer to the winner of the race, with Magnussen in pole and current world champion Max Verstappen alongside him in second.

The second practice gives the teams the chance to prepare for the half-length race at Interlagos, but with the championship for both drivers and constructors already decided, there is little at stake beyond calibrating their vehicles for next year and trying to identify the best candidates for next year, with Mick Schumacher reportedly still on trial for his own seat with Haas for the next campaign.

The results of the Sprint race will give the running order for Sunday’s full-length event at Interlagos, with an afternoon that is famed for its inconsistent and occasionally troubling changes in weather conditions.

Russell’s team-mate, former world champion Lewis Hamilton, was sixth quickest, two places higher than in qualifying on Friday, with Ocon’s team-mate Fernando Alonso in fourth and Dutch driver Verstappen in fifth.

AlphaTauri rider Pierre Gasly was seventh quickest, while Schumacher did well to get into eighth. The Sprint race’s pole, Magnussen, was in ninth, and Lando Norris was 10th for McLaren. The Briton had done well considering he was still recovering from a recent bout of food poisoning.

Ferrari duo Clarles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were well down the pack with the Monegasque in 13th, and his Spanish team-mate faring a little better in 11th.

