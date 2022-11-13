George Russell held off Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to claim his first Grand Prix win in Sao Paulo.

Having triumphed in the Sprint race a day earlier, Russell repeated the his success in the main race, leading a Mercedes 1-2 over the finish line.

It was the first success in the season for the German team after they had failed to recover from their early-season troubles after car designs were overhauled.

Hamilton challenged late on as he started second on the grid after Carlos Sainz had fallen down five places from qualifying due to a new combustion engine.

Midway through the race, Russell came in with a swift tyre change well ahead of his challenger Sainz, with Hamilton having to work his way through the pack.

With a handful of laps left, Hamiilton asked for permission to challenge his team-mate for the win and was told to 'be respectful' but the younger man was in control until the end.

World champion Max Verstappen finished sixth.

DRIVER OF THE DAY: GEORGE RUSSELL

The Mercedes driver did more than hold his nerve on Saturday, when he defeated Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.

Now, he has his second - this time in a Grand Prix.

There is no reason to assume Mercedes will challenge next season - but they are finally challenging this year.

Mercedes' British driver George Russell (R) celebrates on the podium with his teammate second-placed driver Lewis Hamilton after winning the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo Image credit: Getty Images

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

39/72 RUSSELL LEADS - Perez is challenged by Hamilton, and he sweeps past to reassert Mercedes' dominance

49/72 - RUSSELL LEADS AFTER TYRE CHANGES - Russell comes in with a quick, soft change well ahead of Sainz, while Hamilton is way back.

63/71 - GREEN FLAG - Russell is off, and Hamilton is given permission to challenge.

64/71 - SAINZ THIRD - And Leclerc is in fourth, with Perez and then Alonso. A rare Mercedes win is on the cards as Red Bull struggle.

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

Russell: "Woahhh! Come on team, come on! 1-2 unbelievable. This is just the beginning guys!"

