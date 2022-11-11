Haas driver Kevin Magnussen paid tribute to his team for their efforts as he secured a ‘fantastic’ pole at Saturday’s Sprint race in Brazil.

The Dane became the first driver from his country to earn first place on the grid in Formula 1 when he sat in provisional pole as George Russell’s accident brought a red flag in Q3.

Ad

By the time the session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix restarted, rain had wiped out any chance of another driver coming close to Magnussen’s time.

São Paulo Grand Prix Red flag and rain gift Magnussen pole position for Sao Paulo Sprint race 4 HOURS AGO

Speaking to Sky Sports, Haas said his team had found the right time to get him out on track.

He stated: "I don't know what to say. The team put me out on track at exactly the right moment. I mean, we were first out in the pit lane, did a pretty decent lap and we're on pole. It's incredible.

"Thank you to Gene [Haas] and Guenther (Steiner) and the whole team for this opportunity. I got back this year after a year out and it's just been an amazing journey thank you. Fantastic."

Asked how he would approach Saturday’s race, Magnussen said: "Maximum attack."

Guenther Steiner, Haas’ team principal, celebrated the achievement but denied they were there by chance.

"These are the things you are scared to dream about," he explained. "All the team has been trying hard for seven years and the circumstances let us pull this one off.

"I don't think this was luck; it was about being on the right tyres, at the right time and Kevin putting a lap down. And it was needed. He put a lap down and it's stuck. Basically when it rains soup you need to have a spoon!

"I think [Kevin] deserves it a lot, plus the whole team and he is part of the team. I always say that the driver is just part of the team. I think we always work hard and never give up and keep on fighting.

"You will always have naysayers but... welcome to our pole position, naysayers!”

Brazilian Grand Prix ‘He’s done an amazing job’ – Hamilton says Verstappen should be 'proud' 11 HOURS AGO