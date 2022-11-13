George Russell celebrated his ‘amazing’ maiden Formula One victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell has been Mercedes’ most consistent driver in a difficult 2022 season with Lewis Hamilton coming second for the first lockout of the German team’s campaign.

The younger driver had already won Saturday’s Sprint race but on Sunday he held off challenges including from Hamilton to take the victory at Interlagos.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Russell said: "What an amazing feeling.

"Just a huge thank you to the whole team for making this possible.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster this season.

"This was a tough race, I felt in control.

"Lewis was super fast and when I saw the safety car, I thought this is going to be a really difficult end, he put me under so much pressure.

"I am speechless.

"On the in-lap, all of these memories start flooding back, starting with my mum and dad at go karting and going through to all of the support I have had from the rest of my family, my girlfriend, my trainer, my manager.

"The list is endless.

"I can't thank them all enough, I am super proud."

