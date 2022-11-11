Kevin Magnussen won Denmark and Haas’ first pole position, at Friday’s qualifying session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Dane will now start Saturday’s Sprint race in pole, where the finishing order will decide the grid positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix proper.

Magnussen secured pole in unusual circumstances as there were only a handful of minutes run in Q3.

George Russell brought a red flag out when, sitting in third in the provisional standings, he beached his Mercedes on Turn 4, and race officials set about trying to move his vehicle to safety.

This incident looked to have left Russell at a disadvantage with no expectation he would be able to get back onto the track to improve his time, but ultimately it proved to be to his advantage compared to most of the other runners who were left stricken.

However, with dark clouds gathering all day in Brazil, the delay in the move gave a chance for heavy rain showers to come down with many drivers impatient to get their best time down in the remaining portion of the session.

Unfortunately for them, and luckily for Haas, when the eight allotted minutes restarted, the weather conditions prevented any competitive new time. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton abandoned the only attempt, leaving him in eighth.

Second quickest was this and last year’s world champion, Dutch driver Max Verstappen, for Red Bull. Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez was ninth when the prohibitively inclement weather kicked in.

Lando Norris continued his impressive season with a fourth-placed finish, while Ferrari’s quickest driver was Carlos Sainz in fifth. Charles Leclerc was stuck in 10th when the session finished. Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso took sixth and seventh respectively.

Q1 saw Zhou Guanyu, Nicolas Latifi, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher cut from the pack, with the latter rumoured to be racing for his Haas seat next season under pressure from Nico Hulkenberg.

A drizzly Q2 did for Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll.

Saturday morning gives the teams another chance to get out for practice, at the weekend’s second session, but they will be just as focused at the Sprint race later that day, that offers eight points for the winner, and points for all of the top-eight finishers.

