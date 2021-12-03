FP2 at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton top the leaderboard, ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Third place went to AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, and before any more late challenges could be made, a Charles Leclerc crash caused the rest of the session to be red flagged.

Hamilton, who was the fastest in FP1 as well, was fortunate to dodge a Haas at turn 10, and his soft tires were at the heart of his impressive time.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, challenging current title holder Hamilton, finished fourth fastest, claimed to be struggling with his softs.

Elsewhere, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso took fifth and Esteban Ocon claimed sixth. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished in eighth, with Gasly’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda in eight. Ninth went to Sergio Perez, and Leclerc was 10th.

FP3 takes place on Saturday, ahead of qualifying later tomorrow.

