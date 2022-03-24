Sebastian Vettel is a doubt for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, having failed to return a negative Covid-19 test.

Aston Martin have revealed the four-time former world champion could miss his second race of the season, having initially tested positive ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix a week earlier.

“Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative Covid test to fly to the #SaudiArabiaGP,” Aston Martin tweeted.

“Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary.

“We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

Vettel won four championships in a row between 2010 and 2013 driving for Red Bull before moving to Ferrari in 2015.

The German moved to Aston Martin in 2021, where he finished 12th overall in the drivers championship in his first season.

