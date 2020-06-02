Formula 1
Season 2020

Back-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) waves the Union flag as he celebrates in parc ferme after victory in the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 14, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

Formula 1 has confirmed a revised calendar for the 2020 season which will now begin in early July at Austria.

The coronavirus has caused a number of cancellations to the F1 calendar but the organisation was keen to stress that they wanted to get a 2020 season in some form.

The provisional calendar includes Great Britain and Austria hosting two races each.

Season 2020

Monaco Grand Prix cancelled, Dutch and Spanish races postponed

19/03/2020 AT 14:04

On Tuesday morning they tweeted a revised calendar which will begin with back-to-back weekends in Austria.

The following weekend will go to Hungary before a break and then another back-to-back, this time in Great Britain.

The season will then continue in Spain, Belgium and Italy. More races will be announced at a later date.

Lewis Hamilton & Sebastian Vettel

Image credit: Getty Images

Eight races are the minimum requirement needed to complete a world championship season, although F1 says 'further races will be announced in the coming weeks'.

READ MORE: Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on George Floyd death

The 2020 season was supposed to get underway on March 15 in Australia. The Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the drivers began their first practice session due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new plan for the season kicks off on the same day that Austria was supposed to play host originally.

Provisional F1 2020 calendar

July 5: Spielberg, Austria

July 12: Spielberg, Austria

July 19: Budapest Hungary

August 2: Silverstone, Great Britain

August 9: Silverstone, Great Britain

August 16: Barcelona, Spain

August 30: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

September 6: Monza, Italy

Season 2020

F1 cancels August break, 21 day shutdown in March-April

18/03/2020 AT 16:42
Season 2020

Norris rewarded for fine start with 2020 seat at McLaren along with Sainz

09/07/2019 AT 18:25
Related Topics
Formula 1Season 2020
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

23 MINUTES AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Austria ideal chance for F1 to experiment, says Red Bull boss

16 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 08:40
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton criticises F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 00:02

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

YESTERDAY AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

YESTERDAY AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMonaco Grand Prix cancelled, Dutch and Spanish races postponed
Next articleFIFA asks leagues to use "common sense" over Floyd protests