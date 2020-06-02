Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) waves the Union flag as he celebrates in parc ferme after victory in the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 14, 2019

Formula 1 has confirmed a revised calendar for the 2020 season which will now begin in early July at Austria.

The coronavirus has caused a number of cancellations to the F1 calendar but the organisation was keen to stress that they wanted to get a 2020 season in some form.

The provisional calendar includes Great Britain and Austria hosting two races each.

On Tuesday morning they tweeted a revised calendar which will begin with back-to-back weekends in Austria.

The following weekend will go to Hungary before a break and then another back-to-back, this time in Great Britain.

The season will then continue in Spain, Belgium and Italy. More races will be announced at a later date.

Eight races are the minimum requirement needed to complete a world championship season, although F1 says 'further races will be announced in the coming weeks'.

The 2020 season was supposed to get underway on March 15 in Australia. The Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the drivers began their first practice session due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new plan for the season kicks off on the same day that Austria was supposed to play host originally.

Provisional F1 2020 calendar

July 5: Spielberg, Austria

July 12: Spielberg, Austria

July 19: Budapest Hungary

August 2: Silverstone, Great Britain

August 9: Silverstone, Great Britain

August 16: Barcelona, Spain

August 30: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

September 6: Monza, Italy

