George Russell has reportedly signed his contract with Mercedes and is on the brink of completing a long-anticipated move.

Russell will form an all-British partnership with Lewis Hamilton at the team when he arrives from Williams.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests that the move may be announced this week, with the title reporting that the 23 year old put pen to paper in Toto Wolff's office at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Russell finished seventeenth in the Netherlands as Max Verstappen secured a popular home victory from pole in front of a passionate Dutch crowd.

Hamilton finished second as title rival Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.

The capture of Russell sees Mercedes move on from Valtteri Bottas, who is expected to join Alfa Romeo.

Both signings could be announced before next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Russell secured his first Formula 1 podium at the rain-affected Belgian Grand Prix after qualifying second behind Verstappen.

He is a former Formula 2 champion, taking victory in 2018 before joining Mercedes ahead of the 2019 season.

