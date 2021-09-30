Formula One will hold a Grand Prix in Qatar for the first time on November 19-21 this year.

Additionally, the Middle Eastern nation has agreed to occupy a spot on the F1 calendar from 2023 as part of a ten-year deal.

The twilight race to be held at Doha's Losail International Circuit is one of the last seven remaining rounds of the 2021 season.

"We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix.

"The huge effort from all the teams, F1 and the FIA has made it possible to deliver a 22-race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of."

A statement from F1 read: "There was a strong will from Qatar to be helpful to F1, and in the course of this process, the vision for a longer partnership was discussed and agreed for 10 years," read a statement from F1.

"The step from the gesture to be helpful to F1 in 2021 to a long term strategy was short and simple and the vision for F1 to be the showcase for Qatar after the FIFA World Cup in 2022 was the driving force behind this long term agreement.

"As part of the longer-term deal, discussions will continue regarding the location for the Grand Prix from 2023 with further details to be provided at a later time."

F1 2021: REMAINING DATES

October 10: Turkish GP

October 24: United States GP

November 7: Mexico City GP

November 14: Sao Paulo GP

November 21: Qatar GP

December 5: Saudi Arabian GP

December 12: Abu Dhabi GP

