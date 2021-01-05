Lando Norris has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, the McLaren driver confirmed.

Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the coronavirus after seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, Mexican Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) returned positive tests last season.

“Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self-isolated and took a test,” he wrote.

It’s come back as positive, so I’ve told everyone that I’ve been in contact with and will be self-isolating for the next 14 days. I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take care.

McLaren confirmed he tested positive in their own statement.

Norris claimed his maiden F1 podium in Austria and finished last season just eight points behind Carlos Sainz in the drivers standings, with the pair helping McLaren to third place in the constructors championship.

But this season the 21-year-old will face a tough new challenge in the form of Daniel Ricciardo, who arrives from Renault in the wake of Sainz's departure for Ferrari.

