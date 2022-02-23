The 2022 Formula One season began on Wednesday as Lando Norris topped the timesheets on the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc got off to a strong start and led for most of the day. After swapping over with Carlos Sainz at lunch in Ferrari's F1-75, they were the leading pair for most of the day. Combined they raced for 153 laps which was more than any other team.

Ad

But later in the day Norris set the pace with a time of 1:19.568, which was over half a second clear of Leclerc, on the softer C4 tyres which proved a difference maker.

Formula 1 'I think it is harsh' - Horner sympathetic after Masi loses job as F1 director YESTERDAY AT 09:10

Mercedes pair George Russell Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth. Hamilton aborted a lap which looked more promising on the sector times.

Max Verstappen, who controversially won the championship for the first time in his career last year, did 147 laps in Red Bull's RB18 which was the most of any driver and finished up in ninth.

Red Bull, Alpine, Williams, Mercedes, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and McLaren all completed more than 100 laps.

Haas and Alfa Romeo both had setbacks. Haas completed 43 laps while Alfa Romeo did just 32.

Zhou Guanyu, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez are yet to take the wheel with two more days of testing still to come.

DAY ONE TEST TIMES

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:19.568, C4, 102 laps

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:20.165, C3, 80 laps

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1:20.416, C3, 73 laps

4. George Russell (Mercedes) 1:20.784, C3, 77 laps

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:20.929, C3, 50 laps

6. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1:21.276, C3, 52 laps

7. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1:21.638, C3, 120 laps

8. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1:21.746, C3, 146 laps

9. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:22.246, C2, 147 laps

10. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1:22.572, C3, 23 laps

11. Alex Albon (Williams) 1:22.760, C3, 66 laps

12. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1:22.962, C3, 23 laps

13. lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:23.327, C3, 67 laps

14. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1:23.379, C3, 66 laps

15. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1:24.505, C2, 20 laps

16. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) 1:25.909, C3, 9 laps

Season 2022 'Very encouraging' - Wolff welcomes move to replace Masi as F1 race director 18/02/2022 AT 16:24