Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel admits he will miss 'buzz of driving and racing' once retired

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver confirmed on Thursday. Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019. He said: "There's a lot to take away and generally I am looking forward to looking forward to like you said, what's next."

00:01:18, an hour ago