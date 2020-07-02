Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel claims he was never offered new Ferrari deal

Sebastian Vettel geht in seine letzte Saison mit Ferrari

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
40 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has claimed that he was not offered a new deal to stay at the team.

The German racer won four Formula 1 drivers' championship, consecutively from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull, but has been unable to deliver a title to the Italian team.

He is set to leave the team at the end of 2020 and has now confirmed they failed to offer him a deal at any stage.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, he said: "It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from Mattia [Binotto] that there was no further intention from the team to continue.

"We never got into any discussions, there was never an offer on the table."

Monegasque rider Charles Leclerc will remain with the team and will be joined for the next season by Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

