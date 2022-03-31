Sebastian Vettel is set to make his first start of the Formula One season at the Australian Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19.

Aston Martin driver Vettel, 34, missed the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for the virus.

He was replaced by reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, but will be back in the car in Melbourne.

Aston Martin are the only team along with Williams yet to score a point.

Hulkenberg has finished 17th and 12th, with Lance Stroll 12th in Bahrain and then 13th in Saudi Arabia after he was hit by Williams' Alex Albon in the closing stages.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of Michael, has suggested Hulkenberg did enough in the two races to keep a seat.

“Let’s move on to Aston Martin. If I were them, I would stick with Nico Hulkenberg because he can obviously bring added value and has improved significantly in the race compared to Bahrain,” he told Sky Germany.

“And that was despite his tyre strategy being affected by the Safety Car. He did a great job, hats off.

“There are really only two possibilities – either he has been underestimated for years or current regular drivers should be reconsidered.”

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on April 10.

