Formula 1

Silence at Monza as F1 pauses to reflect on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Formula One teams held a minute silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Monza on Friday, ahead of opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix. Earlier, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali sent a message of condolence to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

00:01:38, an hour ago