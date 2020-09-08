The Williams Formula One team promoted managing director Simon Roberts to the role of acting principal on Tuesday following the departure of the founding family after last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Hamilton predicts qualifying 'nightmare' at Monza 04/09/2020 AT 18:31

Founder Frank Williams was previously the principal but his daughter Claire had run the team day-to-day as his deputy. Both have now left after the former champions were sold to US-based Dorilton Capital last month.

"I am delighted to be announced as acting team principal for Williams during this transitional period," he said in a team statement.

"It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."

The team earlier announced that chief executive Mike O'Driscoll was set to retire after supporting the ownership transition through 2020.

Williams have not won a race since 2012 and their glory days are long past, with the sport's third most successful team struggling to score even a point.

They managed one point last year and have yet to open their account in eight races in 2020.

Images: Lewis Hamilton leads F1 drivers in taking a knee before Austrian Grand Prix

As managing director, Roberts had been in charge of technical, operations and planning functions.

He joined McLaren in 2003 and spent 2009 seconded to what was the Force India team, and is now Racing Point, as Chief Operating Officer.

Formula 1 Prince William's brother-in-law joins Williams F1 board 03/09/2020 AT 16:02