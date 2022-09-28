Williams driver Alex Albon will race in Singapore this weekend after missing the Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.
Albon was initially put in intensive care after suffering respiratory complications following appendicitis surgery, his team revealed.
Ad
He was replaced by Nyck de Vries in Monza who finished ninth on his Formula 1 debut, drawing praise from Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Australian Grand Prix
Williams’ Albon disqualified from qualifying over fuel irregularity
But 26-year-old Thai Albon has since recovered and said that he is "feeling good" ahead of his return to the track.
"My preparation has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good," he told the Williams website.
"I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.
"I'm not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I'm looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.
"It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."
- Zhou confirmed to stay at Alfa Romeo for 2023
- Tsunoda confirmed to stay at AlphaTauri for 2023 season
Albon is currently 19th in the drivers' championship with four points after 16 of the 22 races in the calendar this year.
De Vries is on two points while team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who will leave Williams at the end of the season, is yet to score a point.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen could seal his second world championship in a row if he wins the race and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishes lower than eighth.
Formula 1
Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return
Bahrain Grand Prix
Hamilton fastest in Bahrain GP practice, as Albon crashes
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad