Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc in second place, though he faces a post-race investigation.

Leclerc had started on pole but was almost immediately passed by Red Bull's Perez. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both collided with barriers as they struggled with the stop-start nature of the race caused by the changing weather and several yellow flags. Hamilton secured ninth, with Verstappen seventh.

Singapore Grand Prix How can Verstappen win the Formula 1 championship at the Singapore Grand Prix? A DAY AGO

Verstappen needed a win, and other results to go his way, to become world champion for the second successive time.

With a rain-delayed start, the race was time-limited to two hours, and Perez took the win. He will now face an investigation for a safety car infringement.

More to follow

Singapore Grand Prix 'Never acceptable' - Verstappen unhappy to be called in before final qualifying lap YESTERDAY AT 15:07