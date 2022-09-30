Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was not worried by Ferrari’s impressive pace in FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has the chance to win his second successive world championship if things go his way this weekend, but Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second session on Friday, with teammate Charles Leclerc second fastest.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Verstappen explained why his team had not been at their best over single laps.

“I think it started going quite well in FP1. The car was working quite well, and in FP2 we wanted to try a few things.

“They just take a bit longer to change, and then we wanted to try something else and that too time to change again so we couldn’t really run a lot so it wasn’t really representative, what we showed, in FP 2 but of course there's a lot of room for improvement but it’s not the worst thing.''

“With the changes we made, were they good, were they bad? We just need to analyse.

"Where it is most important that you are quick over one lap.”

