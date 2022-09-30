Charles Leclerc was frustrated with Ferrari’s limited running in FP1 and 2 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

Ferrari were unable to get out on the track as much as they would have liked, with a couple of problems, meaning rival teams got out on the circuit for more testing.

However, Leclerc was second quickest in the second runout and teammate Carlos Sainz was fastest overall, and the Monegasque was largely content to look on the bright side.

Speaking after the sessions, he told Sky Sport: “In terms of performance it’s been a positive day, it’s been very difficult. We’ve had some problems, it’s been very limited running, so we need to catch up in P3.

“But performance has been good. So that’s a good thing, but we still need to go up a step. Hopefully more running tomorrow.

“It’s never ideal to not have much running. I’m not too worried, I’m sure we can have a good FP3 and catch up a little bit. Qualifying is important.

“In terms of one-lap pace we are quite strong, let’s see about the race pace. I have no idea.”

