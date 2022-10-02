Sergio Perez described his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix as his "best performance".

Perez swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc at lights out and remained in charge for the rest of the race.

However it was not a procession, with safety cars, crashes in the pack, and changing weather conditions all needing to be managed.

"It was certainly my best performance," Perez told Sky Sports after the race. "I controlled the race.

"The last three laps were so intense - when I got out of the car, I felt it. I gave everything today."

Perez faces an investigation for a possible safety car infringement, but he did not seem to be aware of any problem.

He said: "I have no idea what's going on, they [the Red Bull team] just told me I was under investigation and to increase the gap."

Beaten driver Leclerc admitted his disappointment over losing first place.

"I pushed all the way. The bad start put us on the back foot and it was a really difficult race after that,” he said.

"It was difficult. I need a good night’s sleep and to get ready for Japan."

