Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the quickest driver in FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

The Monegasque driver put down a time of 1:57.782 seconds in a session that was initially blighted by heavy rain which led standing water to collect in patches across the track.

That led drivers to be initially reluctant to get onto the circuit, but as more cars got out on the tarmac, the water was forced off the racing line.

Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was third quickest, with current world champion Max Vertsappen second.

If results go his way, Verstappen could seal his second consecutive Formula 1 championship on Sunday, but for now it appears the race could be a tight contest.

Spain’s Fernando Alonso carried on his good form from the weekend as he was fourth quickest, with Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez was fifth.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were ninth and 11th respectively, with the seven-time champion optimistic before the session.

"It was pretty much like every other weekend," said Hamilton.

"The car is as it is, bouncing around like crazy. (But it) doesn't feel like we're massively off (the pace) this weekend. Still probably a second down, something like that, but just have to keep working at it.”

An already truncated session was further cut short when Pierre Gasly brought out a yellow flag after difficulties in his AlphaTauri, with the focus now turning to the afternoon’s qualifying session, as well as continued discussion over an alleged spending cap transgression from Red Bull.

