Sir Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood at Windsor Castle just days after his controversial title defeat

Hamilton missed the chance to set the record for most Formula One world championships on Sunday after missing out on an eighth title to Max Vertsappen in controversial circumstances.

But he is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time and holds the record for most race wins with 103. In recent years he has also drawn praise for standing up for progressive causes on the Formula One circuit.

And the 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood as part of the 2021 New Years Honours List after matching Michael Schumacher's record with seven world titles last season.

He joins Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham as the Formula One drivers to have been knighted.

He will return in 2022 to try and beat the record for most world titles alongside new team mate George Russell.

