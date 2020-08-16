Formula 1
Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton streaks ahead to win in Spain

Lewis Hamilton in Barcelona

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
19 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix by a considerable margin, holding off Max Verstappen to cross the line with a lead of over 23 seconds.

The defending champion led from start to finish to extend his lead in this year's standings.

The Red Bull driver, meanwhile, had been disgruntled throughout, complaining over the radio about the state of his tyres.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez, returning to the grid after his absence due to Covid-19, crossed the line in fourth - but he was hit with a five-second time penalty for ignoring the blue flags telling him to move aside for the race leaders.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc retired from the race with an electrical issue.

More to follow.

