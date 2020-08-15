Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Spain

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes took pole for the Spanish Grand Prix - pipping team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start in third.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was knocked out in Q2 as McLaren's Lando Norris pipped him by 0.002 seconds to secure P10.

