Spanish Grand Prix LIVE

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton jumps out of his car after securing the pole position in the qualifying session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo near Barcelona on August 15, 2020 ahead of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix.

Follow LIVE lap-by-lap updates from the Spanish Grand Prix.

5/66

Top 10 race positions after five laps... 1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Bottas 4) Stroll 5) Perez 6) Albon 7) Sainz 8) Gasly 9) Leclerc 10) Norris

Spanish Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Spain YESTERDAY AT 12:51

3/66

"Important to get through Stroll, we can still have a race," comes the message over the Mercedes team radio to Bottas. Indeed, it feels like the Finn needs to recover from the damage done on the first lap quickly!

2/66

Bottas has lost two places, with Verstappen up into second ahead of Stroll! It was the Canadian who passed the Mercedes into the first corner. Sorry, got a bit confused between the two Racing Points. Bottas is having some trouble in keeping Perez behind him!

1/66 - LIGHTS OUT!

Hamilton gets off the line well... Bottas, however, hasn't fared so well! The Finn lost out, losing places to Verstappen and Perez! Did Stroll get through as well? Bottas very nearly got hit by Albon as well! Drama on the opening lap!

14:05 - Formation lap!

Okay, here we go. The drivers are embarking on their formation lap! Just moments away from lights out! It is a very warm day just outside Barcelona! Could that be a factor in this race? "It's probably the hottest race we've ever done," says Lando Norris.

14:00 - Almost time to go!

Just about to get started at the Spanish Grand Prix! The drivers are going through their final preparations on the grid. Not long until the formation lap and then lights out. The rush into that first corner will be so key. Can Verstappen find the early pace on the two Silver Arrows?

13:55 - Time for the anthems!

The drivers are lined up on the start line for the national anthems. They also take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with a number deciding not to as has been the case all season long. Once again, a mixed message from F1.

13:50 - Verstappen threat!

As already referenced, Red Bull got their strategy spot on at Silverstone last weekend, with Verstappen emerging with his first race victory of the season. The Dutch driver is seemingly the only one who can touch the two Mercedes at the moment and Hamilton has already spoken about how wary he is of the threat posed by the car in P3!

13:45 - Horner on strategy!

"I think the biggest opportunity [for overtaking] is going to be the first three corners. And then the strategy is going to play a key element." That's what Christian Horner has told Sky Sports F1. Of course, Red Bull got their strategy spot on last week at Silverstone and Horner has said that they could one-stop it again here!

13:40 - Ferrari indignity!

Yesterday was a dreadful day for Ferrari. Of course, it had already been a difficult season for the Scuderia, but their P9 and P11 qualifying was their worst showing at this track for 30 (THIRTY) years! There's already chat that Ferrari will turn their attentions towards preparing for 2022, not even 2021!

13:35 - Full grid!

This is how the drivers line up on the grid today... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Perez 5) Stroll 6) Albon 7) Sainz 8) Norris 9) Leclerc 10) Gasly 11) Vettel 12) Kvyat 13) Ricciardo 14) Raikkonen 15) Ocon 16) Magnussen 17) Grosjean 18) Russell 19) Latifi 20) Giovinazzi

13:30 - Race day!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix! The two Mercedes locked out the front row in Saturday qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton on pole and Valtteri Bottas in P2.

Behind them is Max Verstappen in P3 and then there's Sergio Perez on the second row, with the Mexican driver back in the Racing Point after missing the last two races with Covid-19! This should be a highly entertaining race, but can anyone touch the two Silver Arrows? Can Verstappen back up last weekend's victory?

RELATED CONTENT

Spanish Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Spanish Grand Prix practice YESTERDAY AT 12:07