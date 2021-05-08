Lewis Hamilton secured the 100th pole of his career at the Spanish GP qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton is chasing a record-breaking eighth series championship after reaching seven in the previous, coronavirus-hit season.

The Mercedes driver is the first to have reached such a milestone, as he approaches an indisputable place as the finest driver of all time.

Hamilton finished ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second, with his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas in third. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took fourth.

Hamilton currently leads the Formula 1 standings with two Grand Prix wins for 69 points, eight ahead of Verstappen. He has opened negotiations with his Mercedes team over extending his stay, after signing a single-year contract at the start of the campaign.

Michael Schumacher, with who he shares the championship record, holds 68 poles, and Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna has 63 to his name, while his closest British rival, Nigel Mansell, has 32 poles.

"I feel very humble and very grateful. I'm ecstatic, like it's my first," said Hamilton after the session at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

"I can't believe we're at 100 and it's down to the men and women back at the factory who are continuously raising the bar and never giving up," said Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-extending 98th career win on Sunday.

"The support that I have, it's a dream for me to work with these guys and the journey that we have been on has been immense."

Hamilton's career in numbers

1 - Hamilton’s first pole came in Canada, six races into his 2007 debut season with McLaren. He was 22 years and 154 days old. He also won the race.

10 - The Briton chalked up his 10th pole in Hungary in 2008, still with McLaren. He finished fifth in a race won by team mate Heikki Kovalainen, the Finn’s only F1 win.

20 - Hamilton reached 20 in Australia at the start of the 2012 season. He finished third, with team mate Jenson Button winning.

30 - Hamilton converted pole into victory in Hungary, 2013

33 - The 2014 Malaysian Grand prix saw Hamilton equal the late Jim Clark’s British record tally that had stood since 1968.

40 - The Briton reached 40 poles in Malaysia a year later.

50 - The season-opening 2016 Australian Grand Prix brought up Hamilton’s half-century, at the age of 31. The achievement was overshadowed by criticism of a new qualifying format, quickly abandoned.

60 - Hamilton led team mate Nico Rosberg on an all-Mercedes front row in Brazil 2016.

65 - The Briton matched the career haul of his boyhood hero Ayrton Senna at the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix, 10 years on from his first pole there. He also equalled Michael Schumacher’s record six poles in Montreal.

68 - Hamilton equalled Schumacher’s all-time record at the German’s favourite Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium in 2017. The pole came before the Briton’s 200th race, which he won.

69 - The Mercedes driver took the outright record at the next race in Italy, lapping in wet and treacherous conditions.

70 - His 70th pole came in Malaysia in 2017 with a track record performance.

80 - Hamilton stretched his record to 80 poles by leading a Mercedes one-two in qualifying in Japan in 2018, with Valtteri Bottas second and Red Bull's Msx Verstappen third.

90 - Hamilton celebrated his 90th in Hungary in 2020, leading another dominant Mercedes one-two and Racing Point's Lance Stroll third.

100 - Hamilton took his 100th in the fourth round of the year. Verstappen was alongside on the front row. (Reuters)

