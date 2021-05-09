28/66 - Lewis staying out...

Hamilton has been on the radio to Bono to insist that he feels like his tyres are fine. And Toto has been on the radio to race control to complain about Hamilton losing time behind Mazepin. Feels like this is the race right here...

27/66 - Perez gives way

Spanish Grand Prix Hamilton claims historic 100th pole at Spanish GP in Barcelona A DAY AGO

Perez, who has yet to pit, gives way to Verstappen, who has pitted. There is concern from Red Bull that their pitting strategy might just have cost their driver, but we'll see how this one pans out.

26/66 - Verstappen pits!

Big call from Red Bull! Just as Hamilton was really closing the gap on the race leader, Verstappen is into the pits and that's a slow stop from Red Bull! Was that a late call? They didn't seem to be prepared!

25/66 - Bottas box, box!

Mercedes have pulled the trigger on Bottas first and the Finn has rejoined the race in some clean air. At what point will the leaders start to think about a stop?

23/66 - Penalty served

22/66 - Aston and Alpine pit!

Alonso is into the pits for Alpine, who haven't had the race pace we expected them to have so far today, and Vettel is also in for Aston Martin.

21/66 - Fastest lap!

Hamilton has just set a new fastest lap as the Mercedes eats a tenth or two out of Verstappen's time, although the Red Bull seems quite content to manage to gap and keep the defending world champion out of DRS range.

20/66 - After 20 laps...

1) Verstappen 2) Hamilton 3) Leclerc 4) Bottas 5) Ricciardo 6) Perez 7) Ocon 8) Sainz 9) Norris 10) Stroll

18/66 - Tyre concerns!

Replays on Hamilton's car shows that he is suffering pretty bad blistering on his right rear tyre. That could be something of a concern for the world champion. Something to keep an eye on over the next few laps...

17/66 - 'Plan B'

And now Leclerc has been told that he is moving on to 'Plan B.' Again, we have no idea what exactly that means.

15/66 - 'Plan C'

Sainz has been told over the Ferrari team radio and they are moving on to 'Plan C,' whatever that means. Interesting to see what the Spaniard does now. All will be revealed soon..

14/66 - Front two flying

Verstappen and Hamilton are flying and there appears to be no chance that they will be caught this afternoon. They are in a race of their own with one second between them.

12/66 - Gasly penalty!

Gasly has been handed a five-second time penalty for not being in position at the start. That was an easy one for the stewards to come to a decision as this is something that comes down to data. Black and white case.

11/66 - Racing again!

Verstappen looks to have enjoyed a good restart after the Safety Car comes in. Red Bull haven't suffered too much from the Safety Car after Tsunoda's retirement. Leclerc is actually quite close to Hamilton!

10/66 - Williams stacking!

Some of the teams are taking this opportunity to dive into the pits, including Williams who have stacked their drivers. That is a tricky move, but they seem to have done a decent job. Russell and Latifi in and out.

9/66 - Safety Car deployed!

Indeed, we are now behind the Safety Car and that will be frustrating to Verstappen. Hamilton will now be right behind the Dutchman again just as it appears the Mercedes tyres are starting to find grip.

8/66 - Tsunoda's stopped!

"Engine's stopped, engine's stopped," Tsunoda says on the AlphaTauri team radio. What's happened there? Tsunoda is now out of his car and his race is over. Are we going to have a Safety Car here?

7/66 - Lewis edging back

Verstappen quickly established an advantage of a second-and-a-half over Hamilton in the first few laps, but the Mercedes is eating a tenth or two out of the Dutchman's time. Signs that his tyres are coming good?

6/66 - Strategy talk!

5/66 - Gasly investigation

The stewards are looking at whether Gasly was out of position at the start of the race. Was he out of his box on the grid? That could be a penalty incoming for the AlphaTauri.

4/66 - Bottas caution!

The replays show how Leclerc passed Bottas in the opening lap and it's clear that the Mercedes was far too cautious. That has been a common theme for the Finn this season!

3/66 - Perez up two places!

After a poor Q3 session in Saturday qualifying, Perez has made a good start to his race by moving up two places in the first few laps here. The Mexican is now in a good place to pick up some good points.

2/66 - Leclerc into P3

It should be mentioned that Hamilton wasn't the only Mercedes to be passed in the first lap with Leclerc making it past Bottas into third place. It's a big afternoon for the Finn given the talk about his future!

1/66- LIGHTS OUT!

Verstappen takes the lead! The Red Bull got the better start than Hamilton off the start line and keeps his nerve to pass the world champion into turn one! We have a race on our hands!

14:00 - Formation lap!

Okay, the cars are rolling as they embark on their formation lap around the Circuit de Barcelona. This is normally where pre-season testing takes place, but not this year!

13:55 - Almost time!

Only five minutes until the formation lap at the Circuit de Barcelona. The wind has changed since yesterday and that means Hamilton now has the tail wind behind him, which could be to his benefit. That sprint into turn one will be crucial for the two Silver Arrows and Verstappen. Toto Wolff says it will be a one-stop from his team today.

13:50 - Anthem!

The drivers are out at the start/finish line for the national anthem. F1 also plays its 'We Race As One' video in support of equality and in opposition of racism, although the sport's record on the latter is somewhat patchy. Hamilton deserves a lot of credit for the way he has led F1 in doing more against racism.

13:45 - Alonso homecoming

Fernando Alonso is back in front of his home fans at the Circuit de Barcelona and there are actually fans at the circuit! Of course, it's not a capacity crowd as it would be in normal circumstances, but Alonso just got a great reception as he waved to those sat in the main stand. Fantastic.

13:40 - Max Milestone!

Hamilton claimed his 100th pole position in F1 yesterday and this will be Verstappen's 100th race in the sport as well! The Dutchman won on his debut for Red Bull. Can he cap 100 races by repeating that achievement? The Red Bull certainly looks to be competitive with Mercedes in 2021.

13:35 - Title duel

Another race weekend, another duel between Hamilton and Verstappen. it became clear quite early on in the season that these two would be going head-to-head for the drivers' championship and we look set for another clash here!

13:30 - It's race day!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Spanish GP from the Circuit de Barcelona. Lewis Hamilton claimed a record 100th pole position in Saturday qualifying, but can the world champion convert that into a race victory?

The omens aren't good for Hamilton as no driver has managed to win from pole position in 2021. However, the Brit looks to be in good shape to buck that trend with Max Verstappen behind him on the front row and Valtteri Bottas in third on the grid.

1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Bottas 4) Leclerc 5) Ocon 6) Sainz 7) Ricciardo 8) Perez 9) Norris 10) Alonso 11) Stroll 12) Gasly 13) Vettel 14) Giovinazzi 15) Russell 16) Tsunoda 17) Raikkonen 18) Schumacher 19) Latifi 20) Mazepin

Spanish Grand Prix Hamilton fastest on first day of Spanish GP practice YESTERDAY AT 15:55