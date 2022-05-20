Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fastest at first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Friday.
Sainz began the weekend by suggesting that a debate was needed on the effects of Formula One racing, particularly in light of the new bumpier ride that the summer rule changes have brought with them.
Ad
The Spaniard clocked up the second fastest time in the opening practice session of 1:19:07, behind only championship leader Leclerc, who alternated between hard and soft tyres like his team-mate and put down a time of 1:19.828.
Spanish Grand Prix
'The potential is there' - Hamilton thinks Mercedes can win Grand Prix this season
The race at Barcelona was a chance for Sainz and the rest of the Spanish F1 contingent to perform at their home countries, with Fernando Alonso - in hot water for recent criticism of the FIA - also present along with Esteban Ocon, who boasts Spanish heritage on his father’s side.
Current champion Max Verstappen was a touch slower than the Ferraris at 1:20.164 in third.
Mercedes brought with them another slew of upgrades that had led Lewis Hamilton to declare himself ‘optimistic’ ahead of the weekend, and the seven-time champion was sixth quickest, with team-mate George Russell fourth.
- Russell, Sainz say 'debate' needed over 'brutal' impact of F1 cars on driver health
- 'The potential is there' - Hamilton thinks Mercedes can win Grand Prix this season
- 'Welcome. This is F1' - Alonso says Hamilton's struggles should not be surprising
The team’s alterations appeared to have heavily reduced the amount of porpoising that has blighted their season so far.
Elsewhere, Red Bull’s Juri Vips took to the track instead of Sergio Perez, and he was comfortably off the pace as the slowest driver on 1:24.138.
Spanish Grand Prix
Russell, Sainz say 'debate' needed over 'brutal' impact of F1 cars on driver health
Formula 1
'Welcome. This is F1' - Alonso says Hamilton's struggles should not be surprising
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad