Roger Federer has backed Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was behind the scenes as Mercedes secured their best qualifying position of the season.

George Russel took fourth on the grid, with Hamilton 0.119 seconds slower taking sixth.

After pushing Max Verstappen all the way last season, Hamilton has admitted to "really struggling with the car this year".

But Federer caught up with the two drivers and wished them "good luck" on twitter.

"I had a need for speed," he wrote. "Good luck Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes."

And Hamilton and Mercedes were more hopeful ahead of the race in Barcelona too, with the car's main issue - bouncing on the straights - was fixed with a redesigned floor.

"We have improved the car and stopped it from bouncing in certain areas," Hamilton said.

"We don't have the bouncing in the straight line. We still have some bouncing in Turns Three and Nine [the fastest corners in Spain] but the car's a lot better.

"The [development] bits that have come have worked, so that means moving forwards more bits will come. I am looking forward to the next upgrades that we get so we can add some performance."

With temperatures over 30C in Spain too, an unpredictable race could favour Hamilton and Mercedes with at least two pits almost guaranteed.

