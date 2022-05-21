Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest in third practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later in the day.

World champion Max Verstappen was second in his Red Bull while it was an encouraging session for Mercedes with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth respectively.

Ad

The German team had been struggling with porpoising for much of the early stages of the season and it hurt them in both straight line duels and around corners.

Spanish Grand Prix 'A criminal offence' - Red Bull head Horner hints at investigation of Aston Martin copycat claims 18 HOURS AGO

The tide appeared to have turned in yesterday's sessions, and Hamilton was again the fastest of the pack on straights during the session.

While Red Bull will likely be content with Verstappen's efforts, they may be concerned with the Dutchman's worries. He complained to his team that, 'The car just doesn't turn at low speeds,' and went as far as describing the car's performance as 'terrible.'

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz was fifth and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez completed the top six with the big three constructors continuing their dominance.

There was drama elsewhere in the paddock as Mick Schumacher was unable to take part for most of the session and there are suggestions that he may not be able to take part in qualifying.

Smoke came from the German's Haas car and needed attention in the pits, but the problem was so persistent that engineers had to wear masks to combat the smoke.

AlphaTauri also struggled with one of their own cars, as the team reported a fault with Pierre Gasly's vehicle, which also kept him out of practice three.

Spanish Grand Prix Leclerc leads at Spanish Grand Prix second practice but Russell and Hamilton close in 19 HOURS AGO