Lewis Hamilton is optimistic ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday and believes his Mercedes car is good enough to win a race this season.

Hamilton and team-mate George Russell are already out of consideration as contenders for the championship following a slow start, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leading the way.

However, seven-time champion Hamilton believes there is more to come from Mercedes, who are bringing more upgrades to the weekend’s competition.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “We continue to work hard, I don’t have any problems with strategy. We learn every weekend, we have discussions before and afterwards, we’ve been a little unfortunate.

“From what is broadcast, it’s hard to truly understand what it’s like in the car. Your emotions are high, you’re never truly... your heart rate is high.

“It's never the same as when you’re cool and chill and having a normal conversation. But when your heart rate is as high as it is, you don’t always have the best answers to everything. But also it shows there’s a lot of passion and desire to do well.”

Hamilton is currently sixth in the championship standings, 68 points behind leader Leclerc, while Russell is in fourth, 45 points off the pace.

Despite the early-season struggles, Hamilton remains optimistic.

“I’m always optimistic coming into a weekend,” he claimed. “Normally when your teeth start chattering the optimism fades a little bit. Honestly, the men and women have been working so hard back at the factory, as they always do. We’re getting tighter and tighter. We’re bringing the upgrades.

“I’m hoping that they unlock more of the performance of the car, because the potential is there.”

Asked if he could perhaps win a race at some point this season, Hamilton was circumspect but did not rule it out.

“I think if we can, I think the potential is in this car to win,” he said. “Do I think it’s a championship-winning car? I don’t have the evidence yet. The porpoising or bouncing just ties our hands behind our back.”

